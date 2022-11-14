A yellow weather warning for fog is in place across the East of England.

The warning covers areas in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire and Suffolk.

The Met Office said visibility would be reduced to about 100m (328ft), leading to "difficult driving conditions".

It warned flights could be delayed or cancelled, and journeys could take longer with delays to bus and train services possible.

T﻿he warning is in place until 10:00 GMT.