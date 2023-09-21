Residents living in homes owned by a Surrey council have been banned from smoking on their balconies.

On Wednesday evening, Runnymede Borough Council's housing committee approved the ban which had been proposed following a survey.

A majority of respondents of the survey by the local authority said smoking should not be allowed on balconies.

The council said the ban was due to the "anti-social impact of smoking" as well as limiting cigarette litter falling from balconies.