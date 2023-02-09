Exeter council plans to adopt second home tax premium
- Published
Exeter City Council plans to increase council tax premiums for empty and second homes when rules allow.
The council’s executive approved the plan unanimously, becoming the latest Devon authority - after Mid Devon, Teignbridge and South Hams - to sign up in principal.
The government included tax premiums for second homes in its Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill., external
The plans, which would allow local councils to charge double council tax on furnished homes not used as a sole or main residence, are not expected to be introduced until April 2024 at the earliest.
Exeter’s analysis suggests doubling of council tax for second homes could generate about £1.5m in extra revenue, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Exeter City Council would be entitled to keep about £123,000, with the rest going to Devon County Council, police, fire, and town and parish councils.
Councillors hope the change will also free up more properties and help ease the housing crisis in Devon.
However, a report presented to a council meeting added the policy’s implementation “will require additional resource in terms of staff time and resources in dealing with taxpayer enquiries as well as potential implications for collection".
Currently, 433 homes in the city are empty, the report shows, while another 505 are second or holiday homes.