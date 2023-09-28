An animal charity has issued an appeal for islanders to look out for injured wildlife around Guernsey's coasts as poor weather conditions hit.

Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) said oil being "churned up" from the seabed and harming seabirds was one of the risks.

It said seal pups were also vulnerable as they can become separated from their mothers at this time of year.

Steve Byrne GSPCA Manager said: "With stormy weather the GSPCA are kept busy rescuing and helping wildlife in need.