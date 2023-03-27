Woman, in 80s, in hospital after house burglary
Woman, aged in her 80s, has life-threatening injuries after her home in Pakefield, Lowestoft was broken into overnight
She is found on the floor on Saturday afternoon and taken to hospital
It was reported she was knocked to the ground by masked intruders and her handbag stolen
Suffolk Police said they had no description of the suspects
A woman in her 80s has life-threatening injuries after masked intruders broke into her home.
Suffolk Police were called to the woman's home on Grayson Avenue, Pakefield, just before 14:00 GMT on Saturday.
The force said the woman was found lying on the floor.
Police said it had been reported that masked men forced entry into her property and knocked her to the ground. Her handbag was stolen.
Police said it was believed the robbery happened during the hours of darkness at some point between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
The victim was found conscious but had sustained injuries as a result of the incident.
She was taken to hospital for treatment where her condition has been described as life-threatening.
Police said there was no description of the suspects.
The stolen handbag, which contained her purse, cash and keys, was described as orange in colour with a silver link chain handle.
Officers appealed for witnesses.
