Tyres and vehicles go up in flames in yard

Some of the vehicles burnt out after the fire at a yard in Southend, EssexEssex County Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters were called to the yard in Southend-on-Sea at 02:45 GMT

Two tonnes of tyres and a number of vehicles went up in flames in a yard fire in the early hours of the morning.

Essex fire service said it was called to the site on London Road, Southend-on-Sea, at about 02:45 GMT.

It said crews prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings and it was brought under control within 90 minutes.

Firefighters remain on site carrying out an investigation to determine the cause.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service said the blaze was brought under control within 90 minutes

Find BBC News: East of England on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

You might also be interested in:

Related internet content