Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said the rise in the number of road deaths in the Republic of Ireland is of "great concern".

This comes after four people died on the road in a 24-hour period.

In County Limerick, a man and a woman in their 30s died in a two-vehicle collision between a car and a van on Sunday night.

The crash happened on the N21 at Ballycarrane, Patrickswell at about 21:25.

The occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene according to Gardaí.

A man and woman in their 20s and a baby boy who were occupants of the van were taken to University Hospital Limerick.

They are believed to be uninjured.

The road remained closed and diversions in place for many hours following the crash.

Gardaí in Limerick are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them and to make camera or dash cam footage available to them.

In Dooagh, County Mayo, a pedestrian was struck by a car in the early hours of Monday morning.

The man, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

A 19-year-old man was killed when his car hit a tree on the R555, outside Listowel, County Kerry, on Sunday afternoon.

As the bank holiday weekend approaches in the Republic, Commissioner Harris, who was speaking in Athlone, said there would be a strong garda presence on the roads.

He appealed to the public to slow down, to wear a seatbelt, to not use your phone while driving and to never drink and drive.