Guernsey: Five stranded children rescued from rock
Five children have been rescued from a rock off the west coast of Guernsey.
The Joint Emergency Services Control Centre received reports of children stranded on the K2 rock at Grande Rocque at 20:05 BST on Thursday, and police officers attended.
Guernsey Coastguard said due to the rising tide and "rapidly approaching sunset", it launched the St Peter Port Inshore Lifeboat to rescue the children.
Due to heavy swell breaking on the rock, the boat was unable to get close enough, so the children jumped back into the water one by one and were pulled in by a throw line.
All five children were brought ashore to Port Soif and checked over by ambulance crews, who found although they were very cold, they were all in good health.
The coastguard said: "Although we would never wish to stop children having fun in and around our local marine environment, it is essential that they do so safely and are fully aware of their surroundings, and especially the time of the high tides".
