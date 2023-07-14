Abbey Fields was once farmland which belonged to St Mary's Abbey until it was dissolved in the 16th Century.

The discovery was made by a firm demolishing the previous pool as it carried out investigations of the site with Archaeology Warwickshire.

Work will be carried out with Historic England to determine the best way to preserve and record what has been found, the council spokesperson said.

They could also affect the design of the new building, they added.

Mr Rimmington said the discovery would "provide an amazing insight into the history and everyday life of this monastic site".

A report will be drawn up for councillors once the best solution and new timescales for the construction work have been agreed.

Work began in September on the new multi-million pound swimming centre, which will include a second indoor pool.