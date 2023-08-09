Motorway carriageway closed after lorry fire
A carriageway of a Kent motorway has been closed after a lorry fire.
The blaze broke out on the M2 coastbound near junction five (Stockbury) at around 14:30 BST.
Seven fire engines and a bulk water carrier are at the scene.
The London-bound carriage was also closed earlier, but reopened at 16:30 BST, Kent County Council said.
Large plumes of smoke could be seen drifting over the motorway, which was closed between junctions four and five.
A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Drivers are warned to expect delays."
Crews wearing breathing apparatus used compressed air foam to extinguish the flames.
