The first licence for the cultivation of cannabis-based medicinal products has been issued in Guernsey.

It is the first of its kind in the Bailiwick and has been described as "an exciting development of the island’s emerging cannabis sector", by the States of Guernsey.

The licence was issued by the Bailiwick of Guernsey Cannabis Agency (BGCA) which was established by the Committee for Health & Social Care.

It follows a memorandum of understanding with the UK Home Office.

The cultivation of cannabis is strictly prohibited within the Bailiwick unless carried out under licence.

Deputy Al Brouard, President of the Committee for Health & Social Care, said: "The granting of the first licence represents a significant success, not only for the company itself but also the regulatory framework we put in place and agreed with the UK."