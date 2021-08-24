Covid closes school days after pupils return
A south of Scotland school has been forced to close just days after the new term started due to a Covid outbreak.
The decision to suspend classes at Crossmichael Primary came on Monday, with eight members of staff isolating.
Pupils returned to schools in Dumfries and Galloway on Thursday last week.
The primary school is expected to stay closed until Thursday this week.
Infection rate
Covid cases are continuing to rise across Dumfries and Galloway.
The region's infection rate of 584 cases per 100,000 population also remains one of the highest in Scotland.
There has been an increase in the number of people with Covid who are in hospital in the region.
At present, 21 patients are receiving treatment, including five in intensive care.