Mr Collins said he was sat on a bench on the East Hill steps on Saturday when he was approached by the off-duty officer who then arrested him for indecent exposure.

Mr Collins said he called 999 and was de-arrested by a Sussex Police officer who later arrived on scene.

"I've had many non-confrontational encounters with police that either don't agree with what I do, or were unaware of the law, until it was pointed out to them, that being naked in a public place is not an offence," Mr Collins wrote in a Facebook post.

"But never have I faced such aggression and blatant disregard for my human rights," he added.

Mr Collins also alleged the officer assaulted him and broke the strap of his backpack.

He said Sussex Police had made a formal complaint on his behalf and that he was seeking compensation for the damage to his bag.

"There is nothing indecent about the human body, only certain inappropriate acts," Mr Collins said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "We can confirm we responded to a report of a naked man arrested by an off-duty Met Police officer in Hastings on 13 May."

"No offences were committed and the man was de-arrested."