Plans have been submitted for the first in a series of warehouses earmarked for the former Stanton Ironworks site in Derbyshire.

Verdant Regeneration – a partnership between Ward Recycling and Trust Utilities - was granted permission last year to regenerate the derelict industrial site in Stanton-by-Dale.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the proposed warehouse would cover an area of 20,397 square feet and create about 130 jobs, including 80 drivers.

Verdant Regeneration hopes New Stanton Park will eventually feature 2.5 million square feet of warehouse and industrial unit space.