Man charged after rail worker assaulted at station
- Published
A 22-year-old man is set to appear in court after a railway worker was punched at the barriers of a north-west London Tube station.
The 61-year-old worker was assaulted and knocked unconscious at Harrow-on-the-Hill station shortly after midnight on Sunday.
He suffered a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull, and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Viorel Schiopu, from Harrow, north-west London, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court, British Transport Police (BTP) said.
