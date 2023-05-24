A 22-year-old man is set to appear in court after a railway worker was punched at the barriers of a north-west London Tube station.

The 61-year-old worker was assaulted and knocked unconscious at Harrow-on-the-Hill station shortly after midnight on Sunday.

He suffered a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull, and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Viorel Schiopu, from Harrow, north-west London, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court, British Transport Police (BTP) said.