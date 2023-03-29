A ban on exotic flavours of disposal e-cigarettes to stop children smoking them would ruin the vaping industry, the owner of a vape shop said.

Ministers are considering the move around fruit and candy-flavoured vapes, according to a report in the Sun, external.

"All they are going to do is kill the industry," Andy Connellan, who runs Connect 2 Vapes in Worcester, said.

A range of measures were being considered, a Department of Health (DoH) spokesperson said.