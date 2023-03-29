Exotic vapes ban would kill industry, retailer says
A ban on exotic flavours of disposal e-cigarettes to stop children smoking them would ruin the vaping industry, the owner of a vape shop said.
Ministers are considering the move around fruit and candy-flavoured vapes, according to a report in the Sun, external.
"All they are going to do is kill the industry," Andy Connellan, who runs Connect 2 Vapes in Worcester, said.
A range of measures were being considered, a Department of Health (DoH) spokesperson said.
The latest data showed reported usage of e-cigarettes has risen to 9% among 11 to 15-year-olds in England.
Instead of targeting sweet-flavoured disposable e-cigarettes, the government should make sure current laws about their sale to under-age children were enforced, Mr Connellan told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"How are the young people getting them? It's the retailers generally selling it to them," he said.
"It's just a case of enforcing the law. Trading standards have never been round to enforce that law at all and that's the problem."
It is illegal to sell vapes to under-18s and Worcestershire County Council has been approached for a response.
NHS advice states the devices, which allow users to inhale nicotine in a vapour rather than smoke, can help adults quit smoking habits. , externalBut the vapour can still contain small amounts of chemicals, including nicotine.
Long-term effects remain unknown, although vapes are considered less harmful than smoking cigarettes.
The government was concerned about a rise in youth vaping, especially around disposal products, the DoH spokesperson said.
"We are exploring a range of measures to address this – including clamping down on children accessing vapes illegally and those who are getting them hooked on nicotine," they added.
