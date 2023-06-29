Baby who died in crash was adored by her siblings
- Published
The parents of an eight-month-old girl who died after being hit by a car outside her hospital have said she was "adored" by her five siblings.
Mabli Cariad Hall was airlifted from Withybush Hospital, Pembrokeshire to Cardiff after being struck, along with another pedestrian, on 21 June, and died four days later at Bristol Children’s Hospital.
The driver of the white BMW involved in the crash is being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries, Dyfed-Powys police said.
Paying tribute to Mabli, her parents Rob and Gwen Hall said: "We are absolutely heartbroken."
They added: "She was adored by us and her five siblings and brought us so much joy in her short life.
"We will always remember Mabli’s beautiful little smile and cherish the time we had with her."
The couple also thanked the people who were there when it happened and tried to help, the emergency services who attended and the "amazing staff" at Withybush, Cardiff and Bristol hospitals.
"Their strength and support allowed us to focus on Mabli," they said.
Two other people injured in the crash, who police identified as a passenger in the car and another pedestrian, have been discharged from hospital.