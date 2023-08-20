A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash involving a car and two e-scooters in the Republic of Ireland, gardaí (Irish police) have said.

It happened on the Armagh Road in Dundalk, County Louth, on Saturday night.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Another man in his 20s was taken to the same hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A third man, also in his 20s, was treated by ambulance staff at the scene.

The road remains closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí have asked any witnesses or road users with dash-cam footage between 23:00 local time and 23:45 to contact them.