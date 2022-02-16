Passenger and freight ferry services have been cancelled for Friday morning, when Storm Eunice is expected to hit the Channel Islands.

Gale force winds and stormy seas are expected in the English Channel.

High speed sailings from Poole and St Malo on Friday and Saturday will also not operate, with passengers transferred on to alternative services.

An additional sailing of the Commodore Clipper has been scheduled from Portsmouth to the Channel Islands on Friday night.

It will also call into St Malo on Saturday to accommodate freight and passengers affected.

This is in addition to Thursday’s Condor Liberation and Condor Voyager services to Poole and St Malo.

Elwyn Dop, Condor’s executive director of operations, said: "We recognise that this is an important time of the year for everyone so are doing everything proactively we can to support travel to and from the islands at the start of the half-term holiday.

‘The situation is evolving very quickly and the plans we have in place are designed to minimise inconvenience and delays to freight and passengers."

The company said it would continue to monitor conditions and update passengers with additional information.