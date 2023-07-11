A herd of concrete cows has been repainted to preserve the famous public art.

The models in Milton Keynes are replicas, made by Bill Billings, of the originals designed by artist Liz Leyh, in 1978.

While the originals live at Milton Keynes Museum, the replicas are visible from the road and the West Coast Mainline in Bancroft Park.

Artist Emma Wilde, who is repainting the cows, said working on the famous cattle has been "lovely".