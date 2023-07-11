Famous Milton Keynes concrete cows repainted
The artwork was designed in 1978 by artist Liz Leyh with the replicas made by Bill Billings
The original herd was created in a project with local children
A herd of concrete cows has been repainted to preserve the famous public art.
The models in Milton Keynes are replicas, made by Bill Billings, of the originals designed by artist Liz Leyh, in 1978.
While the originals live at Milton Keynes Museum, the replicas are visible from the road and the West Coast Mainline in Bancroft Park.
Artist Emma Wilde, who is repainting the cows, said working on the famous cattle has been "lovely".
"My parents moved here in the 19070s, I've kind of grown up with the concrete cows, so it's been a real joy to be part of their repainting," she said.
The original cows were made as a leaving present from the Milton Keynes Development Corporation - which oversaw the building of the "new town".
But because the originals were quite delicate a replica second set was created, made from concrete and wire, to live outdoors.
Hannah Bodley, from the Parks Trust in Milton Keynes, said: "For them to be out in the open elements and used and engaged with on a regular basis, they needed to be made from a bit sturdier materials."
The cows have been repainted before, including 10 years ago, when the son of Bill Billings, Ryan Billings, turned them into skeletons.
