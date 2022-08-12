Consultation on new secondary school for Mull

The existing secondary school is located in Tobermory

At a glance

  • Views are being sought on a new school campus for Mull

  • Argyll and Bute Council has applied for funding to replace the 1980s-built school in Tobermory

  • Some islanders argue the campus should be located more centrally on Mull

  • It would then be more easily accessible to students who go to the mainland for secondary education

Islanders on Mull are being consulted on plans for a new secondary school.

The existing 1980s-built school in Tobermory is in a poor condition and Argyll and Bute Council has applied for Scottish government funding to help pay for a replacement.

Consultation meetings have been held to gather views on a replacement.

Some people have suggested the school should be constructed in a more central location such as Craignure.

This would make it easier for students in Ross of Mull, a peninsula in south-west Mull, and Iona to attend.

Many of the children in these areas attend high school in Oban, on the Argyll mainland, and stay in a hostel in the town during the week.

Parents' council co-chairman Alasdair McCrone said there was a desperate need for a new school campus.

He said: "I think, for several years now, there has been a common understanding that the school we have here is not suitable at all."

Argyll and Bute Council has encouraged islanders to engage in the consultation and help form a competitive bid for funding.

If its bid was successful, the local authority said further community consultation would be held to help progress the project.