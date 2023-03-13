Mr Jones said the defendant was a 6ft 1in (1.85m) tall man who weighed 21 stone (133kg) at the time.

The jury said Mr Redfern had “self-confessed anger issues”.

“It would have been unexpected to find the elderly woman asleep in their bed,” said Mr Jones.

They called the police to report Mrs Barnes’s presence.

But the prosecution said what followed was “out of all proportion”.

“He pulled her down the stairs by the ankles.

“He intentionally stamped on her or kicked her.”

It led to “catastrophic” injuries to her liver, and broke a number of ribs.

She managed to get outside, where her case had been thrown.

“The defendant mocked her as she began complaining of chest pains.”

Mrs Barnes fell unconscious, and went into cardiac arrest as neighbours tried to resuscitate her.

She died at the scene.