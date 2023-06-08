Hospital set to use 3% of island's electricity
The modernisation of Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital (PEH) means it will use more electricity.
When the second phase of the project is completed, the usage should go up from 2% to about 3% of the island's total electricity use, the States' Trading Supervisory Board has said.
New cables and a substation are being provided at the site to help with this increased demand.
The board said: "The hospital development has become both the catalyst and the enabler for GEL to progress this important investment."
Responding to questions from Deputy Neil Inder,, external the committee said the updates to the electricity infrastructure were not solely to serve the PEH.
It said: "The project includes: a new substation at the PEH; a bulk supply point (BSP) adjacent to the new substation, involving two large power transformers; and two high voltage cables to supply the new transformers.
"This will provide a power network ‘hub’ to support not only the hospital’s increasing electricity demands, but also those of all islanders and businesses in the surrounding areas."
The committee said: "The budget for the cabling, BSP and substation is £12.9m."
