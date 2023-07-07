The north west Wales senior coroner Kate Robertson recorded a conclusion that the death was an accident.

He had just returned from celebrating the wedding of his mother and father in the Republic of Ireland, and had been out with friends for the day.

In statements, the coroner's court was told the apprentice electrician had been drinking vodka and that by the end of the afternoon the group were "quite drunk".

They went out in the evening to a number of pubs, leaving the upper Bangor area in the early hours of the morning.

But in a statement, his friend Jack Lloyd said they saw a bicycle leaning against a wall as they walked down the steep Glanrafon Hill.

"I just knew Reece would do something daft - I just knew," he said.

Friends described how Mr Thomas Thompson "flew past" on the bike, before crashing into a lamp post at the bottom of the hill.

He was thrown over the handlebars and found unconscious and unresponsive.