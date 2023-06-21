Her first big festival show was Latitude in Suffolk in 2021, were her spot also through BBC Music Introducing.

Speaking just ahead of her trip to Somerset, Ms Dixon said: "It's been crazy, there's been so much happening even last year.

"It feels like things have really accelerated in the last few months and it feels quite surreal.

"I've had rehearsals with my band, we've made it a really big show for Glastonbury, I'm really excited.

"It feels really, really magical."

The performer is currently working on new tracks and her new single Bounce will be released in July.

Ms Dixon will be playing at many other festivals around the country this summer, as well as starting her own tour around the UK and Europe in October.

