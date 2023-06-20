Jersey's population stopped rising after 2018

Jersey's population stopped rising in the aftermath of Brexit and Covid, according to new data analysis.

Statistics Jersey looked closely into data from sources other than the 2021 census to give a more detailed picture of who was living in the island.

The census found there had been an overall increase of more than 5,000 people in the last decade.

The population increased from 97,900 at the end of 2011 to 103,000 at the end of 2021.

New analysis from Statistics Jersey said there was "very little change in the population size" between 2018 and 2021, with the population being 103,300 in 2018 and 103,100 in 2021.