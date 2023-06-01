A former police officer who drunkenly assaulted a colleague while off-duty has been barred from serving again.

PC Samuel Sneade was suspended from West Mercia Police following the attack in Shrewsbury in October last year.

He accepted a caution for assault and a panel earlier found his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

West Mercia Police said Sneade would have been sacked without notice if he had not already resigned from the force.

He has also been added to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from ever working for a UK police service again.