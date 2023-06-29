A family have been evacuated from a small island off the coast of Jersey.

The RNLI sent its St Catherine's inshore lifeboat crew to the Ecrehous - a group of islands and rocks - at 01:13 BST after a boat gas alarm alerted the family to "unsafe levels of carbon monoxide" on the vessel.

RNLI Jersey said the family were staying overnight in a hut, but "unsurprisingly, were reluctant to stay there for the rest of the night" due to the risk in the vessel.

The family were returned safely to Jersey "in the early hours", it said.