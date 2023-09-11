The women swam to raise awareness of sea pollution and Project Planet Earth, an initiative based in Dorset.

Ms Budynkiewicz said she and Ms Richardson "work really well together".

"We've trained very hard for this, so we knew that we could do it, and we just loved it," she said.

"It was unbelievably beautiful in the sea. The sea's so clear, we could see everything, the sun was on our backs - it was the most amazing experience."

Ms Richardson said the pair had "quite a history" of long-distance swimming.

She said they had trained in some tough weather conditions, which had stood the pair in good stead for the swim on Monday.

She said she had wanted to "make people aware of what we could be doing to help our planet, rather than ruining it".