Police probe as man dies in street

Police shut Old Hill in Tettenhall following the discovery

A man has died after being found in a critical condition on a road in Wolverhampton.

Emergency services were called to Old Hill, in the Tettenhall area, just before 04:00 BST.

The man, in his 40s, was treated by paramedics before being confirmed dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police is treating the death as unexplained and has appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

