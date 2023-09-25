Train strikes and wet weather has led to an “unusually difficult” trading period for Brighton Palace Pier, the owners have said.

Brighton Pier Group reported that sales had declined to £12.3m for the 12 weeks to 17 September from £12.6m in the same period last year.

The owners of the East Sussex attraction highlighted cautious consumer spending and high inflation as the primary reasons behind the “weaker than expected” sales.

Shares in Brighton Pier Group dropped in early trading as a result.