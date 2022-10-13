T﻿he acting leader of a Tory-run council that has debts of £1.5bn has insisted he has said "sorry to the people" over its financial problems.

Mark Coxshall also said he was "confident we can make a recovery plan" to ensure Thurrock Council, in Essex, would continue to exist.

T﻿he council leader has given his first interview, to the BBC, since the government took control of the local authority's finances in September.

The Labour opposition said the investments had already "come back to bite the community".