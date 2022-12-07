Funding has been agreed for a new £320,000 play park promoted as "the best in Devon, if not the country".

The play park at Manor Gardens in Dawlish will be paid for with £143,000 of developers' money.

Dawlish Town Council, which is putting up to £200,000 into the project, gave the go-ahead at a meeting on Tuesday.

The authority had already given the go-ahead for the £320,000 project earlier in 2022.

Work has started on the play park and trail which includes paths and equipment designed to be wheelchair friendly and other features for the visually-impaired.