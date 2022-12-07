Funding approved for best play park in Devon say promoters
At a glance
Funding has been agreed for a £320,000 play park
The project was given the go-ahead earlier in 2022
It has been promoted as "the best in Devon, if not the country"
Funding has been agreed for a new £320,000 play park promoted as "the best in Devon, if not the country".
The play park at Manor Gardens in Dawlish will be paid for with £143,000 of developers' money.
Dawlish Town Council, which is putting up to £200,000 into the project, gave the go-ahead at a meeting on Tuesday.
The authority had already given the go-ahead for the £320,000 project earlier in 2022.
Work has started on the play park and trail which includes paths and equipment designed to be wheelchair friendly and other features for the visually-impaired.
A promotional video, external said it was "exactly what the young people of Dawlish have asked for".
It added: “This is a gold play park, which is the best in Devon, if not the country.”
"It will also bring people into Dawlish from far and wide and will make Dawlish a destination town," the video claimed.
The park is expected to be ready for use in early 2023.