Ofsted report says 'progress made' at high school
At a glance
St Sampson's High School has made "substantial progress" according to Ofsted's latest report
In 2022, the school was rated as inadequate in three out of four key areas
The school still needs to develop an understanding of the "crucial knowledge pupils need to learn", Ofsted says
- Published
A Guernsey high school has made "substantial progress" in areas which needed improving following an external inspection.
St Sampson's High was rated as inadequate in three out of four key areas by Ofsted in July 2022.
Inspectors said the school was "heading in the right direction" with improvements made to safeguarding, leadership and the way it addresses bullying.
It found there was also a "renewed emphasis" on supporting students with special educational needs or disabilities.
Ofsted said work to develop the curriculum was at an early stage, but there was not a "fully developed understanding of the crucial knowledge pupils need to learn".
Vicky Godley, St Sampson’s High School principal, said the school was disappointed by the inspection in 2022, and was pleased its work in 2023 had been recognised.
She said: "Everyone has pulled together and today’s report is testament to the hard work, commitment and resilience of our school community.
"We have come a long way, but no one at our school is resting on laurels and we all remain absolutely committed to continuing our journey of improvement."
