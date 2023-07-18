Tribute to devoted dad killed in bakery car crash
At a glance
Ryan Anthony Bagnall died on Monday after his car crashed into Gerrards Bakery, Wrexham
Emergency services attended the scene on Ruthin Road at about 02:00 BST
The female passenger of the Vauxhall Corsa remains in hospital with significant injuries
Mr Bagnall's family described him as a "loveable rogue" and "devoted dad"
The family of a “devoted dad” who died after his car crashed into a bakery have paid tribute to him.
Ryan Anthony Bagnall, from Gwersyllt, Wrexham county was driving a white Vauxhall Corsa which crashed into the front window of Gerrards Bakery in Wrexham on Monday.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Ruthin Road at about 02:00 BST.
The 26-year-old died shortly after arriving at Wrexham Maelor hospital by ambulance.
North Wales Police said the female passenger remains in hospital in Stoke-on-Trent with significant injuries.
Paying tribute, Mr Bagnall’s family said: “Ryan was a caring and loveable rogue.
"He was a devoted Dad to his two girls and he’ll be missed by all his family and friends.”
The force has urged any witnesses to get in touch.