Tribute to devoted dad killed in bakery car crash

Ryan Anthony BagnallFamily photo

Ryan Anthony Bagnall, 26, died after his car crashed into the front of a bakery

  • Ryan Anthony Bagnall died on Monday after his car crashed into Gerrards Bakery, Wrexham

  • Emergency services attended the scene on Ruthin Road at about 02:00 BST

  • The female passenger of the Vauxhall Corsa remains in hospital with significant injuries

  • Mr Bagnall's family described him as a "loveable rogue" and "devoted dad"

The family of a “devoted dad” who died after his car crashed into a bakery have paid tribute to him.

Ryan Anthony Bagnall, from Gwersyllt, Wrexham county was driving a white Vauxhall Corsa which crashed into the front window of Gerrards Bakery in Wrexham on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Ruthin Road at about 02:00 BST.

The 26-year-old died shortly after arriving at Wrexham Maelor hospital by ambulance.

The crash happened in the early hours of Monday morning on Ruthin Road

North Wales Police said the female passenger remains in hospital in Stoke-on-Trent with significant injuries.

Paying tribute, Mr Bagnall’s family said: “Ryan was a caring and loveable rogue.

"He was a devoted Dad to his two girls and he’ll be missed by all his family and friends.”

The force has urged any witnesses to get in touch.

