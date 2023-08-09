Refuse workers, customer service staff and planning officers in Huntingdonshire could strike later this month over pay.

In July, the union Unison said it was urgently seeking meetings with Huntingdonshire District Council to avoid a walk-out, after 76% of its members voted to support strike action.

The council had offered staff a 4% pay rise and a one-off payment of £1,000, with a further payment in December, but the union said it would still leave workers "struggling to make ends meet".

The council said it was preparing for planned industrial action between 21 and 25 August and contingency planning was under way to "try and limit the impact on residents".