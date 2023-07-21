A teenager who was stabbed near a skate park in Guildford had to be airlifted to hospital following the attack.

Surrey Police said the victim, who was 18 or 19, is currently receiving treatment following the stabbing in Stoke Park at about 16:15 BST on Thursday.

Officers said two suspects, both described as white males aged between 16 and 18, fled the scene following the assault.

Det Con Chloe Houghton said: "Our team is doing everything we can to identify the individuals involved and I strongly urge anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information about the suspects, to please get in touch straight away."