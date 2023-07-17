Man in 40s assaulted in city
- Published
A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital after being assaulted in Plymouth.
Police said the assault happened between 01:30 and 02:30 BST on Sunday 16 July in Belgrave Road, Mutley.
The victim's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Cordons were put in place at the scene, but have since been lifted and officers have appealed for witnesses.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.