A man is being sought by police in connection with alleged upskirting offences at a supermarket in Kent.

CCTV images have been released as part of an investigation into the offences, which took place at Aldi in Langley Park, Maidstone, on 10 June at about 13:10 BST.

A man was allegedly seen inappropriately using a mobile phone and believed to be committing upskirting offences.

The suspect was challenged by witnesses and left the store.