Two men have appeared in court in connection with the seizure of a large amount of cocaine off the southern coast of the Republic of Ireland.

The drugs, which Gardaí (Irish police) said have an estimated street value of €150m, was taken from a bulk cargo ship off County Cork on Wednesday.

In court were Jamie Harbron, 31, with an address of South Avenue, Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees, England and 60-year-old Vitaliy Lapa of no fixed abode, but originally from Ukraine.

The pair appeared at a special sitting of Waterford District Court on Friday evening.

Gardaí said the seizure was the largest in the history of the Irish state.

Both men are charged with conspiracy to import drugs.

Neither made any reply when charged. They were remanded in custody to appear before Wexford District Court, via video link, on Monday.