S﻿taffing issues force GP branch surgery to close

P﻿atients will have access to the main GP surgery in Duns

  • A GP branch surgery in a Borders village is to close early next year due to difficulties recruiting and retaining staff

  • The region's health board said it had agreed to the move "after much consideration"

  • P﻿atients at the Chirnside site will be able to access GP services at the main surgery in Duns

  • A﻿ public meeting and drop-in session have been planned to explain the impact of the move

A﻿ GP branch surgery in the Borders will be forced to close early next year due to staffing issues.

T﻿he region's health board said it had agreed to the move in Chirnside "after much consideration".

I﻿t will see the Merse Medical Practice branch in the village shut at the end of March 2023.

T﻿he decision has been blamed on ongoing significant challenges in the recruitment and retention of staff.

NHS Borders stressed that patients affected would still have access to services from the main practice surgery location in Duns.

T﻿he branch surgery in Chirnside will close early next year

A letter has been sent to everyone affected by the move advising them of the situation.

A﻿ public meeting and drop-in session have also been arranged to give people the opportunity to ask questions about the impact of the closure.

The meeting will be held on 10 November at 14:00 in Chirnside Community Centre.

T﻿he health board said it would look at solutions to accessibility and transport issues.

T﻿he main surgery in Duns is situated about 6.5miles (10km) away from the village.

I﻿t will be the second surgery closure in the region in recent times after Coldingham surgery closed last year with patients being offered health services at Eyemouth.

