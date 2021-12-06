Residents in Alderney have been asked to give their views on World War Two heritage sites in the island.

A new questionnaire, external asks islanders to review suggestions made by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) to maintain an understanding of the wartime period.

It asks people if they strongly agree or strongly disagree that there should be an interactive website, teacher resources, exhibitions and signage at sites of historic interest, reflecting the German wartime occupation.

The closing date for the consultation was 24 December and its findings would be published in the new year and fed back to the IHRA, the States said.

Ian Carter, deputy chairman of the Policy and Finance Committee, said it was recognised that it was "a very sensitive matter for many people on Alderney" and "some very real concerns" were expressed at a recent public meeting.

He said: "It is only right that we give everyone the opportunity to express their opinion before any decisions are made."