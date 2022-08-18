A bus route connecting Sutton-in-Ashfield to Nottingham will continue after a new operator was found.

The future of the 141 service was at risk after transport company Trent Barton announced it would be withdrawing in July.

However, Stagecoach has been announced as the new operator by Nottinghamshire County Council.

The service will follow the same route, via Mansfield and Hucknall, and at the exact timings.