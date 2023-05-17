A woman has been reunited with her missing cat by police after a microchipping company would not tell her where he was.

Beryl Edwards' cat Fred vanished from her home in Market Drayton, Shropshire, in August.

She heard nothing more of his whereabouts until last week when she received a request for a change of ownership.

However, because of data protection rules, the microchipping company said it could not provide information on his prospective new owners.