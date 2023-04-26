A murder investigation has started after a woman, aged in her 30s, died inside a property.

Officers from Essex Police were called to an address in Rothmans Avenue, Chelmsford, just before 05:10 BST.

They discovered the woman unresponsive inside the property and, despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.