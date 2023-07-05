Officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) are helping determine if a body found off the coast of County Donegal is that of a man due to go on trial over a multi-million pound drug seizure.

The body was found in the water at the foot of the Slieve League cliffs on Monday.

The NCA said it is working with gardaí (Irish police) “to ascertain” if the body is that of Robert Wilkin.

Mr Wilkin, from Northern Ireland, was arrested in August 2021 after £5.7m of cocaine and heroin were discovered in his lorry at the Coquelles Channel Tunnel terminal.

At the time, the NCA said Mr Wilkin’s Polish registered truck was carrying a legitimate load of Belgian chocolates and had been bound for Kent.

It said border force officials discovered 63kg of heroin and 32kg of cocaine hidden in two pallets of chocolates.

On Wednesday, a NCA spokesperson said Mr Wilkin had been charged, bailed and had been due to stand trial in October.