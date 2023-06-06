A plastics firm has been fined £50,000 after five people became infected with life-threatening Legionnaire’s disease from its water cooling towers.

The "extremely poor condition" of Riaar Plastics Limited's towers led to one person being admitted to intensive care in September 2020.

Principal Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspector Jenny Skeldon said they were the worst she had encountered.

The West Bromwich firm pleaded guilty to health and safety breaches at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.