Tekeste was arrested in Croydon town centre and taken into custody as he was wanted on recall to prison.

The Met said he had also been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The Independent Office for Police Complaints (IOPC) said that while in custody staff noticed Tekeste appeared unwell before first aid was given and an ambulance was requested.

It said it was investigating whether the two officers had failed to appropriately supervise Tekeste while he was transported in a prison van to custody.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said the watchdog's "thoughts and sympathies" were with Tekeste's family and friends and investigators had met with them to inform them of the investigation.

"We are continuing to piece together the circumstances leading up to Mr Tekeste's death and we are reviewing the actions of MPS staff beginning from his arrest in Croydon to his transport to and subsequent detention in the custody suite," she said.

"We have found no evidence of any inappropriate use of force during this period."

Ms Palmer added: "At the end of our investigation we will decide whether to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and also determine whether any Metropolitan Police Service staff should face disciplinary proceedings."

The watchdog said accounts had been obtained from the staff involved and custody records were being reviewed from the day of the incident, along with relevant police policies and procedures.

A post-mortem examination has been completed but a date for the opening of the inquest has not been set.