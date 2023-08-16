Concerns have been raised that the closure of the UK’s last opencast coalmine could be an "environmental disaster".

On Tuesday, Ffos-y-Fran operators Merthyr (South Wales) Ltd announced the site would close on 30 November.

Most of its 115 employees are set to be made redundant, prompting fears that the area will no longer be re-landscaped back to green hillside for the community, as previously planned.

But union Unite said the company was consulting with the council on several restoration plans which could retain some staff.