People sleeping rough in Cornwall are being given council help to ensure they are supported during the current heatwave.

Cornwall Council said it had activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) and that day shelters across the county would offer access to a cool indoor space with cold drinks and food.

People would also be offered water and sunscreen to take with them when they left, it added.

The council said the assistance would be available until at least Tuesday 19 July and would be extended “if needed”.

The Met Office has extended an extreme heat weather warning for England and Wales until Tuesday, with concerns that there could be a danger to life or potential serious illness from the scorching heat.

Olly Monk, council cabinet portfolio holder for housing, said staff would "monitor weather forecasts over the coming days and extend [help in shelters] if needed".